Railway Protection Force Apprehends Theft Accused at Guwahati Railway Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended a 36-year-old man allegedly involved in theft from railway passengers at Guwahati Railway Station on Monday and recovered a mobile phone worth around Rs 20,000 from his possession.

Officers and staff of the RPF CPDS team apprehended Jalal Hussain, a resident of Karbala in Goalpara district, near platforms 6 and 7 of the station.

During interrogation, Hussain allegedly confessed to stealing the Realme Android phone from a railway passenger travelling on the GHY-GLPT Passenger train at platform 7 of Guwahati Railway Station.

The RPF recovered the mobile phone and handed Hussain and the recovered property over to the Government Railway Police (GRP), Guwahati, for further legal action.

The GRP registered a case under Section 305(c) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) in connection with the incident.

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