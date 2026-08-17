Basistha Police arrest two in e-rickshaw theft case in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Basistha Police arrested two alleged thieves in Guwahati and recovered a stolen e-rickshaw and an LED television from their possession. The arrested persons were identified as Dimple Das of Barpeta and Tilak Chandra Das alias Nunu of Palashbari. Police recovered the e-rickshaw bearing registration number AS01 ER 8498 and the LED television during the operation. The e-rickshaw had reportedly been stolen from Nalapara a few days earlier, following which the owner lodged a complaint at Basistha Police Station. Acting on the complaint and information gathered during the investigation, police traced the stolen vehicle and arrested the two accused.

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