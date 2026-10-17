Railway Protection Force Arrests 3 in Railway Water Tap Theft Case in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) arrested three persons for their alleged involvement in the theft of water taps from railway coaches at Guwahati Railway Station and recovered 11 stolen steel taps valued at Rs 13,170.

According to the RPF, the action followed complaints about missing water taps from Train No. 15659 Up on October 6 and Train No. 12503 Up on October 8. The thefts caused inconvenience to passengers, who subsequently lodged complaints with the Railways.

Acting on specific information on October 15, a Crime Prevention and Detection Squad (CPDS) team apprehended Asif Ali, 26, near West Cabin at Guwahati Railway Station with three steel water taps.

During interrogation, Ali allegedly confessed to stealing the taps from trains. He also disclosed that he had previously stolen eight taps and sold them to two receivers at Lakhtokia Gate for Rs 200 each.

Based on his identification, the RPF apprehended the two alleged receivers, Mahmud Jamal, 25, and Uthpal Das, 21, and recovered the remaining eight stolen taps from their possession.

The three accused were taken into custody, and the recovered railway property was seized. The RPF registered a case (No. 34/2026) at its Guwahati post on October 15 under Section 3(a) of the Railway Property (Unlawful Possession) Act.

The accused were produced before the court of the Senior Railway Magistrate in Guwahati, which remanded all three to judicial custody.

Also Read: RPF Nabs Two Suspected Thieves at Guwahati Station, Recovers Phones Worth Rs 2 Lakh