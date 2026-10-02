RPF Nabs Two Suspected Thieves at Guwahati Station, Recovers Phones Worth Rs 2 Lakh

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) apprehended two suspected thieves at Guwahati Railway Station on Wednesday and recovered three mobile phones, including an iPhone 17 Pro, Redmi and Samsung handsets, valued at around Rs 2 lakh.

The RPF officers and staff of CPDS/RPF/GHY apprehended Bornali Sutradhar, 26, and Guljar Ahmed, 28, at Platform No. 2 on the Kamakhya side of the station. During interrogation, the two allegedly confessed to stealing the phones from railway passengers in the sleeper coach of Train No. 13125 (KOAA-SANG Express), which was stationed at the platform.

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