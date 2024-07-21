Railway Protection Force arrests nine touts and recovers railway tickets worth Rs 2.21 lakh

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N. F. Railway is regularly conducting drives to control the menace of touts. In recently conducted checks and drives over the zone from July 1 to 16, RPF apprehended nine touts and recovered railway tickets worth above Rs. 2.21 lakh from them. During this period, ten persons involved in the theft of passenger belongings were also apprehended, and twelve mobiles worth more than Rs. 1.91 lakh were recovered.

During the period, while apprehending touts by the RPF of the NFR, raids were conducted in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) wherever required. Eighty-four railway tickets worth Rs. 2.21,851 (approximately) were recovered during drives and raids. Also, ten people were apprehended for being involved in the theft of passenger belongings. During this drive, all the apprehended persons were prosecuted under the relevant section of the Railways Act.

In an incident on July 2, the RPF and CIB team of New Jalpaiguri jointly conducted a raid and search operation at the PRS counter of New Jalpaiguri. During the raid, the team recovered 18 e-tickets worth around Rs. 48,383 and apprehended one tout in this connection. A case was registered under Section 143 of the Railways Act at New Jalpaiguri for further action.

On July 4, 2024, the RPF team, jointly with the CPDS and GRP of New Jalpaiguri, conducted a check at the New Jalpaiguri railway station, apprehended two persons, and recovered four stolen mobile phones worth Rs 1,00,000 (approximately) from their possession. Later, the apprehended persons, along with the recovered mobiles, were handed over to the respective in-charge GRP of New Jalpaiguri for further legal action.

Apart from keeping a close vigil on unauthorised and illegal procurement of railway tickets, the RPF of N.F. Railway is always ready to provide services and assistance to rail users, besides their task of ensuring passenger security. The N.F. Railway Authority would like to request that all passengers undertake their journey with proper tickets only to avoid problems during train travel. Railway passengers can dial 139 (toll-free) if they come across any problem during their train journey, a press release said.

