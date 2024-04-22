Railway Protection Force of N.F. Railway rescued 16 minors

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N.F. Railway successfully rescued 16 minors during ongoing checking and drives conducted from April 13 to 19, 2024, at different trains and railway stations over N.F. Railway.

During the period of 2023-24, 654 minors (409 boys and 245 girls) and 69 women were rescued by the RPF of the NFR in coordination with the Government Railway Police (GRP) and Childline/NGOs. The rescued children and women were handed over to the respective Child Line/NGOs and GRP for further legal proceedings. Also, during the same period, a total of 12 human traffickers were arrested, and 32 persons (25 minor boys, 4 minor girls, 2 males, and 1 female) were rescued from them.

In an incident on April 18, 2024, the RPF team of Katihar rescued three destitute minor boys at Katihar Railway Station. Later, the rescued minors were handed over to their respective parents after proper verification. On April 16, 2024, the RPF team of Chaparmukh, while conducting a check-in for train No. 15625 (Deoghar-Agartala Express) at Chaparmukh station, rescued one runaway minor girl. Later, the rescued minor was handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, Nagaon, Assam, for safe custody.

Preventive measures are being taken to take action in case children in need of care and protection are found on trains and railway premises. RPF carries on a relentless fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers and remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without a proper guardian, etc., a press release said.

