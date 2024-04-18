RPF at Guwahati Railway Station registers 450 cases in first 3 months of 2024

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: As many as 450 cases have been registered at the RPF Post at the Guwahati Railway Station in the first three months of 2024 under the Railways Act.

According to sources, a total of 168 cases were registered in January, 119 cases in February, and 163 cases in March, totaling 450 cases, and an equal number of people were arrested in connection with the cases.

It was also mentioned that a total of 1,025 cases were registered in the year 2023, leading to the arrest of 1,047 people and the realization of Rs 3,18,400 as fines for various violations. Similarly, 368 cases were registered in 2022, leading to the arrest of 375 persons and the realization of Rs 1,88,400 as fines from the violators.

