Railway Protection Force of N.F. Railway rescues six persons

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N.F. Railway successfully rescued four minors, along with a boy, and rendered medical assistance to a girl during ongoing checking and drives conducted from March 22 to 25, 2024, at different trains and railway stations over N.F. Railway. During the month of February 2024, the RPF of the NFR rescued 41 minor boys and girls and 8 women. The rescued children and women were handed over to the respective child lines, NGOs, parents, and GRP.

In a recent incident on March 24, 2024, the RPF and GRP teams of New Jalpaiguri jointly rescued two runaway minors at New Jalpaiguri Railway Station. The rescued minors were handed over to the Child Welfare Committee, New Jalpaiguri, for their safe custody. On the same day, the RPF team of Dimapur, rendered medical assistance at Dimapur Railway Station to a girl travelling in Train No. 15603 (Guwahati-Ledo Intercity Express) and shifted her to the Civil Hospital in Dimapur (Nagaland) for treatment.

In incidents on March 22, 2024, the RPF team of Guwahati rescued one runaway minor girl along with a boy from Guwahati Railway Station. On the same day, the RPF team of New Tinsukia rescued one runaway minor girl from Bordubi Railway Station. The rescued persons were handed over to GRP/Guwahati and Shelter Home/Tinsukia for their safe custody.

Preventive measures are being taken to take action in case children in need of care and protection are found on trains and railway premises. RPF carries on a relentless fight against criminals in protecting railway passengers, remains vigilant for suspected persons involved in human trafficking as well as the movement of children in a suspicious manner, travelling alone, without a proper guardian, etc., a press release said.

Also Read: Railway Protection Force recovers left-behind belongings at Azara Station (sentinelassam.com)