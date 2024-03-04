Railway Protection Force recovers left-behind belongings at Azara Station

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) at Azara Railway Station successfully retrieved and returned left-behind belongings acting upon the information received regarding items left behind in Train No. 05020 Down on March 3, 2024.

Swift to respond, Sub-Inspector Dinesh Kumar Sharma, accompanied by officers and on-duty staff, promptly attended to the situation. The team conducted a thorough check of the train upon its arrival at Azara Railway Station, successfully locating and securing the abandoned possessions.

The recovered items were subsequently transported to the RPF post in Azara for safekeeping. The diligent efforts of the RPF did not stop there, as a verification process was undertaken to identify the rightful owner. The individual, identified as Shibu Das, aged 40 years and hailing from Hojai, was promptly contacted. After confirming his address and the contents of the belongings, which included 30 packages of cotton thread rolls with an estimated value of Rs. 10,000, the items were handed over to Shibu Das.

