Railway Protection Force of NFR apprehends four persons for theft

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N.F. Railway, while conducting regular checks and drives within the zone from March 23 to 26, 2024, apprehended four persons involved in the theft of passengers' belongings.

During this check at different stations and trains, they successfully recovered valuables worth approximately Rs. 1.03 lakh from trains and railway stations at Guwahati, New Bongaigaon, Barsoi, Panjipara, etc. All the apprehended persons, along with the recovered valuables, were handed over to the respective in-charge of GRP for further legal action.

In a recent incident on March 26, 2024, RPF and GRP of Barsoi jointly conducted checking at Barsoi Railway Station and apprehended one person with two stolen mobile phones worth around Rs. 30,000. On the same day, the RPF team of Guwahati conducted a check at the Guwahati railway station and apprehended one person with a stolen mobile phone worth around Rs. 10,000.

On March 25, 2024, the RPF team of Kishanganj, jointly with the CPDS team of Katihar, conducted a check at Panjipara railway station, apprehended one person, and recovered one stolen mobile phone worth around Rs. 60,000.

On March 23, 2024, the RPF team of New Bongaigaon, jointly with the CPDS team of Rangiya, conducted a check at the New Bongaigaon railway station, apprehended one person, and recovered one stolen mobile phone worth around Rs. 3,000.

During the month of February 2024, the RPF of the NFR arrested 34 persons involved in the theft of passengers' belongings. All the apprehended persons, along with the recovered valuables, were handed over to the respective in-charge of GRP for further legal action.

RPF of N.F. Railway is always ready to provide services to extend guidance and assistance to rail users besides their task of ensuring security for passengers. Railway passengers can dial 139 (toll-free) if they come across any problem during their train journey, a press release said.

