RPF of N. F. Railway recovers contrabands worth Rs. 16.7 lakh

GUWAHARI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of N. F. Railway continues its drives against the transhipment of contraband items through railways. From March 18th to March 21st, 2024, the RPF of N.F. Railway conducted drives against the carrying of contraband items at Agartala, Dimapur, Bagdogra, Rangiya, and Kishanganj railway stations and trains and recovered contraband goods worth around Rs. 16.7 lakh. During the drives, they recovered ganja, weighing a total of approximately 167kg, and apprehended 17 people in this connection. The apprehended persons and seized items were later handed over to the respective OC/GRP or local police station for further action.

In an incident on March 20, 2024, the RPF team of Agartala conducted a routine drive at Agartala railway station. In the course of the drive, they detected a few suspicious people with bags. On opening the bags, they found ganja weighed around 48 kg, approximately valued at about Rs. 4.80 lakh. Six people were apprehended in this connection. Later, the apprehended persons and the recovered ganja were handed over to the GRP of Agartala for further action, a press release said.

Also Read: Assam: Karbi Anglong Police seized Contraband cigarettes in Khatkhati; two held (sentinelassam.com)