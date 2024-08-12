Railway Protection Force recovers railway tickets worth over Rs 2.85 lakh

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of NF Railway, recently conducted checks and drives over the zone from July 17 to 31, 2024, apprehended 11 touts, and recovered 64 railway tickets worth above Rs. 2.85 lakh from them.

In an incident on July 17, 2024, the RPF and CIB team of AlipurduarJn jointly conducted a raid and search operation at the PRS counter in Dhupguri. During the raid, the team recovered 14 tickets worth around Rs. 89,587 and apprehended one tout in this connection. A case was registered under Section 143 of the Railways Act at Jalpaiguri Road for further action.

During various raids and checks at stations and trains over N. F. Railway, 148 touts were arrested, and a total 1,100 tickets worth around Rs. 29.38 lakh were recovered by the RPF of N. F. Railway this year until July 31, 2024.

Apart from keeping a close vigil on unauthorised and illegal procurement of railway tickets, the RPF of N.F. Railway is always ready to provide services and assistance to rail users, besides their task of ensuring passenger security. The N.F. Railway Authority would like to request that all passengers undertake their journey with proper tickets only to avoid problems during train travel. Railway passengers can dial 139 (toll-free) if they come across any problem during their train journey, a press release said.

