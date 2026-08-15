Railway Protection Force Tightens Security across NFR for Independence Day

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) strengthened security arrangements across the zone ahead of the 80th Independence Day on August 15.

RPF personnel intensified patrolling and surveillance at railway stations, on-board trains and railway premises, with special attention to sensitive and vulnerable locations. Comprehensive checking and frisking drives were also conducted at passenger areas, waiting halls, platforms and circulating areas.

RPF teams, assisted by trained sniffer dogs, checked passenger luggage, unattended articles and other sensitive areas. Personnel were deployed at strategic locations, while public announcements urged passengers to report any suspicious person, object or activity to railway authorities. NFR directed its RPF personnel to remain on heightened alert and coordinate with other security and law-enforcement agencies as required. Passengers were also urged to remain vigilant, avoid accepting articles from unknown persons and cooperate with security personnel during checks, a press release.

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