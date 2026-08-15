Veterans Lead ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Bike Rally in Guwahati to Inspire Patriotism Ahead of Independence Day

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Zila Sainik Welfare Office, Kamrup (M), organised a ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ bike rally on the eve of Independence Day to promote patriotism and encourage citizens to display the National Flag. Ex-servicemen and members of the veteran community from Panjabari and Amsing Jorabat participated in the rally, carrying the Tricolour on their motorcycles and raising patriotic slogans along the designated route. Speaking on the occasion, Col D S Bhattacharya (Retd) said the rally highlighted the role of veterans in promoting national unity and civic responsibility. He urged participants to inspire the younger generation to respect the National Flag and uphold the values of unity, integrity and patriotism. The event concluded with participants pledging to keep the spirit of the Tricolour alive and spread the message of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ across households.

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