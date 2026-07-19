Rakesh Sinha Highlights Hedgewar’s Legacy, Says RSS ‘Never Sees Sunset’ at Guwahati Lecture

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Former Rajya Sabha MP, author and academic Prof. Rakesh Sinha on Saturday said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) “never sees sunset” and would always remain with the sunrise while delivering a special lecture in Guwahati.

The lecture, titled “Param Pujaniya Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar – A Century of Inspiration for Sangh Work”, was organised by Purvottar Bharat Adhyayan Samuh at Sankaradeva Auditorium, Keshav Dham, Paltan Bazar, in connection with a Vaicharik Prabodhan workshop.

Speaking on the life and contributions of RSS founder Dr. Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, Sinha said Hedgewar opposed personality cults, promoted equality within the organisation and dedicated his organisational work to the welfare of society. He stressed that lasting social unity required overcoming divisions based on caste, language and community.

Sinha also said the RSS functioned independently of the government and did not operate according to the dictates of those in power. The programme was conducted by Kishore Shivam, Assam Kshetra Prachar Pramukh, RSS, and concluded with a vote of thanks by Prof. Kalpana Bora of Gauhati University.

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