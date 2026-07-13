RSS backs SIT probe into Ram Temple donation irregularities

BELAGAVI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Sunday expressed confidence that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations at Ayodhya’s Ram Temple will reach a “decisive stage”. The issue was discussed during the concluding session of the RSS’s annual Akhil Bharatiya Pranth Pracharak meeting in Belagavi, Karnataka.

In a statement posted on X, the RSS said the meeting, attended by 226 senior functionaries including chief Mohan Bhagwat and Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale, expressed deep concern over the alleged financial irregularities in counting donations from the temple’s donation boxes.

The Sangh said participants were confident that the SIT investigation and police action, initiated at the request of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, would reach a meaningful conclusion. It also urged the Trust to ensure such incidents do not recur and harm devotees’ faith in the Ram Temple.

The meeting reviewed organisational activities carried out since March 2026. The RSS said 83 Sangh Shiksha Vargs and 12 Karyakarta Vikas Vargs were organised across the country, training 18,842 volunteers in areas such as shakha management, rural development, family awareness, disaster management and environmental protection.

Leaders also reviewed plans for expanding shakhas in September, assessed centenary-year programmes, and discussed strategies to engage people connected through those initiatives in social service and the Sangh’s “fivefold transformation” campaign.

The meeting also covered Mohan Bhagwat’s travel schedule for 2026-27 and discussed issues including the upcoming census, demographic challenges, rising drug abuse, de-addiction initiatives, and preparations for the 650th birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Maharaj. (IANS)

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