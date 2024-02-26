Rana Goswami working President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee resigns from key party position

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Rana Goswami, the Working President of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC), has announced his resignation from all party positions. The politician formally submitted his resignation letter to Bhupen Bora, the president of the party. In the letter, Goswami expressed regret as he disclosed his decision to step down as the organizational in-charge of upper Assam, which encompasses the districts of Dhemaji, North-Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Biswanath Chariali. The resignation, he explained, was prompted by political reasons. The departure of Goswami from such a crucial role within the APCC is expected to send ripples through the political landscape, raising questions about the internal dynamics and challenges faced by the party. As the former organization in charge of upper Assam, Goswami played a pivotal role in shaping the party's strategies and direction in the region.

