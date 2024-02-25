Restore three stalled state awards: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) has demanded the state government continue to give away three state awards that have been stalled.

Addressing the media at Rajiv Bhawan here today, APCC’s media department chairman and MLA Bharat Narah said, “The BJP government, as often as not, talks of jaati, maati, and bheti. However, after coming to power, they have forgotten jaati, maati, and bheti. Three personalities—Bir Chilarai, Srimanta Sankardev, and Mahapurush Madhabdev—contributed immensely to Assam. However, after coming to power, the BJP government has stopped these three state awards and started to give away other awards like Asom Gaurav, Asom Bhaibhav, and Asom Saurabh. Why has the state government stopped these three awards, and what is the problem with continuing these three awards? The state government should restore these three awards.”

Meanwhile, the eight-member quick response team (QRT) constituted by APCC president Bhupen Bora recently held its first meeting today. The team comprises MLA Bharat Chandra Narah, former minister Pranatee Phukan, MLA Shibamoni Bora, Nabajyoti Talukdar, Deep Bayan, Mira Barthakur Goswami, Gopal Sarma, and Abdul Ajij. MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed was present at the meeting.

Briefing on the meeting, Shibamoni Bora said, “The ruling party is engaged in a false campaign against the Congress. This quick response team will respond instantly to such a false campaign.” The main function of this quick response team (QRT) is to provide immediate input in urgent situations until the party comes up with a proper response, narrative, or counter-narrative, to respond promptly in situations of imminent conflict or controversy as per due direction, and to provide necessary insights on relevant state issues to the APCC and AICC.

