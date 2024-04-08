Randomization of EVMs, VVPATs for Lok Sabha poll held in Kamrup Metro

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the first randomization programme for Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) units took place on Saturday at the office meeting room of the Kamrup (Metro) District Commissioner and District Election Officer.

Led by the District Commissioner and District Election Officer, Sumit Sattavan, the event saw EVMs allocated for various constituencies within the Guwahati Parliamentary Constituency. EVMs were allocated for Dispur (No. 33), Dimoria (No. 34), New Guwahati (No. 35), Guwahati Central (No. 36), and Jalukbari (No. 37).

A notable aspect of the allocation process was the reservation of additional units. Sattavan announced that 26 percent of ballot units, 26 percent of control units, and 40 percent of VVPATs had been reserved additionally in each assembly constituency, ensuring a robust and transparent electoral process.

The event, attended by Election Officer Shekharan Phukan, Nodal Officer Bhaskar Pegu, EVM Cell Nodal Officer Priyanshu Bhardwaj, and representatives from various political parties, emphasized the importance of fair and impartial elections. The presence of political party representatives underscored the collaborative effort towards conducting free and fair elections in the region. With preparations underway, the Kamrup district gears up for the Lok Sabha elections, ensuring that the electoral process adheres to the highest standards of integrity and transparency.

Also Read: Assam: Training programme on EVM for upcoming General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 held in Sonitpur (sentinelassam.com)