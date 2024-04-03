Assam: Training programme on EVM for upcoming General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 held in Sonitpur

Tezpur: In view of the smooth conduct of the upcoming General Election to Lok Sabha 2024 for 11-Sonitpur HPC, a hands-on training of EVM/VVPAT, form 17A/17C, form 14-A and other relevant issues for all officers concerned of Sonitpur Election District was organized on Tuesday at the conference hall of the District Commissioner’s Office, Sonitpur.

Focussed presentation on the topic of commissioning of EVMs and about EVM management and protocol on poll day, live demonstration of functioning of EVMs and hands-on training of all the officers present was part of today’s training. It is to be noted that EVM commissioning for Sonitpur Election District will commence on April 9 at Darrang College, Tezpur.

The training programme was attended by District Development Commissioner, Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Parishad, Additional District Commissioners, Election Officer, Circle Officers, Assistant Commissioners and other concerned officials of Sonitpur Election District.

Also Read: Assam police seized drugs worth Rs 25 lakh in Cachar district

Also Watch: