Rani Kamalapati–Agartala Special Express gets LHB coaches

GUWAHATI: Indian Railways introduced modern Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches for Train No. 01665/01666 Rani Kamalapati–Agartala–Rani Kamalapati Special Express, replacing the existing ICF coaches to improve passenger comfort and safety.

Train No. 01665 began operating with the new LHB rake from Rani Kamalapati on July 9, while Train No. 01666 will operate with the new rake from Agartala from July 12.

The 22-coach LHB rake features an anti-telescopic design for enhanced safety, improved suspension for a smoother ride, higher-speed capability and upgraded interiors, providing passengers with a safer and more comfortable travel experience. Indian Railways said the move forms part of its ongoing efforts to modernise passenger services through advanced technology and improved amenities, a press release said.

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