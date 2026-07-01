Guwahati: LGBIA Returns Lost Foreign Currency Worth Over Rs 10 Lakh to Passenger

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Lokapriya Gopinath Bardoloi International Airport (LGBIA) recovered and returned an unattended bag containing foreign currency worth over Rs 10.14 lakh to its rightful owner after coordinated efforts by the airport’s Lost & Found team, CISF and Hyderabad airport authorities.

The bag, containing US$10,720, 175 Chinese yuan, medicines and personal belongings, was detected during routine security screening at Terminal 1 on June 26 and was handed over to the Lost & Found team after following standard security protocols.

Officials identified the passenger using the name on the bag and medicine strips, reviewed CCTV footage and confirmed that the passenger had already boarded a flight to Hyderabad. The passenger was traced, ownership was verified and the bag was returned to an authorised representative.

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