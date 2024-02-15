Ranjan Choudhury’s Whirlwind of Color

An exhibition of artwork by R. Choudhury’s Brushstrokes

In the world of art, there exists a realm where childhood dreams, nostalgia, and inspiration converge on canvas. Ranjan Choudhury, a septuagenarian artist with a passion for landscapes, is set to unveil his lifelong love affair with the world through his vibrant paintings.

As a young boy, while his peers played outdoor games and reveled in the joys of youth, Ranjan found solace indoors, paintbrush in hand. The canvas was his sanctuary, and every stroke was a journey into a world filled with the colour green. For him, green wasn’t just a hue; it was a wellspring of hopefulness, responsibility, wealth, forgiveness, comfort, and boundless energy. In his words, it felt like ‘home.’

Meet Ranjan Choudhury, a name that resonates with warmth and wisdom, a septuagenarian who defied the constraints of age and responsibilities to return to his true passion. As a young man, he enrolled in fine arts, his heart set on painting the landscapes that had always filled his mind. However, fate intervened, and the family business, centered around tea cultivation, demanded his attention.

But dreams, like seeds, lay dormant until the right conditions allow them to flourish. For Ranjan, these dreams were the lush, green landscapes that he had always longed to paint. They were the memories of places he had seen but never captured with a camera, etched into his mind like a cherished melody.

His journey into the world of art was nurtured by the influences of great painters like Salvador Dali and Picasso, luminaries of the late 1960s and early 1970s. Yet, it was his father who first introduced him to the world of art and music, igniting the creative spark that would later define his unique style.

Ranjan Choudhury’s paintings offer viewers a portal into his world, a world where hope meets nostalgia, where vibrant landscapes become vessels for cherished memories. His art is a testament to the enduring power of the human spirit, a reminder that it is never too late to pursue one’s passions.

As he prepares to share his artworks with the world, Ranjan Choudhury invites us to take a journey with him, to rediscover the beauty of green landscapes and to feel the hope, warmth, and comfort they bring. In his 70s, he is not just an artist; he is a storyteller, a philosopher, and a beacon of inspiration for those who believe that dreams can be recaptured, no matter how long they lie dormant.

Stay tuned for Ranjan Choudhury’s exhibitions, where you can immerse yourself in the green hues that have brought him comfort and inspiration throughout his lifetime. His art speaks of a world that is both timeless and fleeting, where the past and present merge in a vibrant symphony of color and emotion.

