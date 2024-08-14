Rapido driver arrested by Jalukbari police in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A 16-year-old girl from Boko town was allegedly raped by a Rapido driver. The suspect, identified as Fakir Khan, a resident of the Cachar district, was arrested by Jalukbari police on Tuesday. According to reports, the victim had come to Guwahati in search of work and was offered a lift by Khan, who promised to help her find a job. However, he took her to a secluded area near Kamakhya railway station and raped her. The woman filed a complaint at the Jalukbari police station, leading to Khan’s arrest.

Also Read: Assam: Elderly Women And Minor Allegedly Raped In Separate Incidents In Goalpara (sentinelassam.com)