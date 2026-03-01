Rapido rider detained over alleged assault of university student in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a shocking incident, a Rapido rider has been accused of sexually assaulting a university student during a ride. Based on an FIR lodged by the student, Noonmati Police have detained the accused rider, identified as Mintu Saharia of Bhangagarh. According to the complaint, the student of private university had booked a Rapido scooter to travel towards Panikhaiti. While the vehicle was in motion, the rider allegedly touched her inappropriately. Upon reaching Mathgharia, the student raised an alarm. The accused then reportedly dropped her at Mathgharia and fled the scene. Acting on the FIR, a team from Noonmati Police Station apprehended the rider from Bhangagarh. He is currently being interrogated at Noonmati Police Station.

Also Read: HSLC candidate assaulted by miscreants at Hatighuli, police probe on