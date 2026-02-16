HSLC candidate assaulted by miscreants at Hatighuli, police probe on

A CORRESPONDENT

GAURISAGAR: Sensation prevailed at Hatighuli Kaliloi on the outskirts of Gaurisagar Police Station in the Sivasagar district when three unidentified miscreants beat up an HSLC candidate with a rod in her home on Saturday evening. According to family sources, the three unidentified youths entered the house in the absence of other family members and arrived on two bikes. The assailants sprayed a substance in her eyes and struck her on the head, legs, and other parts of her body with a rod. They even gagged her with a cloth to prevent her from raising a hue and cry. They flee the scene soon after.

Later the family members arrived and immediately admitted her to Sibsagar Civil Hospital and then to the Jorhat Medical College and Hospital for further treatment. Today she was released from the hospital. The incident is still a mystery as to how it happened. Police are investigating the circumstances behind the incident. The injured student is appearing in the examination from Hatighuli Silpukhuri High School. On the other hand, the Additional Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar, visited the girl’s house.

