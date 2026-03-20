Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh calls Citizens for 100% Voter Turnout

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) urged citizens to ensure 100 per cent voter participation in the upcoming Assembly elections, placing national interest above all.

Addressing the media, Dr Sunil Mohanty appealed to voters to actively take part in the democratic process and contribute to national development. The event was held at the RSS Assam Kshetra office in Guwahati.

Khagen Saikia shared details of discussions held during the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha of the organisation held in Haryana from March 13 to 15, which was attended by 1,438 representatives from across the country. The organization highlighted its nationwide outreach initiatives under its centenary year programmes, including large-scale public participation in Vijayadashami events, Griha Sampark Abhiyan and Hindu Sammelans.

The RSS also announced plans to restructure its organizational framework by reducing Kshetras from 11 to nine and reorganising Prants into 85 Sambhags to strengthen its activities.

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