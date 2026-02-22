Prominent Citizens’ meet held in Dibrugarh to mark Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) centenary

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: On the occasion of the centenary celebrations of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), a Prominent Citizens' Meet was organised at the District Library in Dibrugarh on Friday.

The programme was conducted under the leadership of District Vidyarthi Pramukh Dr. Kuldeep Goswami, while the introduction of distinguished dignitaries was delivered by Dibrugarh District Karyavah Shri Alok Gogoi.

Addressing the gathering, District Sanghchalak Dr. Sreemanta Madhab Baruah elaborated on the objectives of the meeting and highlighted the organisation's journey over the past hundred years.

The keynote address was delivered by Ram Lal, Akhil Bharatiya Sampark Pramukh of the RSS. In his speech, he emphasised India's ancient and glorious civilisational heritage, stating that the nation's forefathers continue to inspire courage and commitment among present generations.

He urged citizens to dedicate themselves to the service of the motherland and work collectively for national development. Ram Lal remarked that society must rise above divisions of caste, creed, and language, and asserted that individuals should never hesitate to identify themselves as Hindus.

He said that today the world looks to India for guidance, inspired by the universal message of "Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah, Sarve Santu Niramayah," which advocates peace, harmony, and collective well-being.

Highlighting contemporary social challenges, he referred to the RSS's focus on five transformative themes - family awareness, social harmony, environmental protection, promotion of self-reliance and Swadeshi, and responsible citizenship - as guiding principles to strengthen society.

Referring to the period of Partition, he noted that during the humanitarian crisis, the RSS extended assistance to lakhs of displaced families despite limited resources. He further stated that the organisation has consistently worked towards strengthening the nation and fostering self-awareness and pride across different sections of society throughout its 100-year journey.

He also mentioned that the RSS has been actively engaged in service activities in remote and tribal areas, reaching out to over 10 crore people through various initiatives. The organisation, he added, has played a significant role in promoting social cohesion and empowering communities, with its volunteers continuing to serve the nation with dedication.

Ram Lal reiterated that the RSS remains committed to nation-building and cultural awakening and called for collective support in building a healthy, strong, and developed India. The programme concluded with an interactive session between Ram Lal and the attendees.

