Red Run Marathon to be held on September 14 in Guwahati City

GUWAHATI: The Gauhati University Red Ribbon Club, in association with the Assam State AIDS Control Society, will organize a mini marathon, the Red Run Marathon (7 km), on September 14 to raise awareness against HIV and AIDS control in the society. The winners will get prize money of Rs. 6,000, Rs. 4,000, Rs. 2,000, and Rs. 1,000. The competition will be for both boys and girls, and it will be held from 6:30 am. Athletes from Gauhati University-affiliated colleges within the age group of 17 to 25 years are requested to participate in the marathon competition, stated a press release.

Also Read: Assam State AIDS Control Society Marks International Youth Day with HIV/AIDS Awareness Rally in Nagaon (sentinelassam.com)