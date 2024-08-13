Assam State AIDS Control Society Marks International Youth Day with HIV/AIDS Awareness Rally in Nagaon

NAGAON: On the occasion of International Youth Day, the Assam State AIDS Control Society in collaboration with the Nagaon district administration, organized a rally and awareness programme on HIV/AIDS at Nehrubali Bhawan on Monday.

The rally was flagged off by Nagaon DC Narendra Kumar Shah. Besides, an awareness programme on the same issue was inaugurated at the Anil Bora Memorial Auditorium of Nagaon College. The programme aimed to encourage the youth to participate in HIV/AIDS awareness.

The programme included a street play by Mayang and Moment and a presentation by Dr Bhuvan Chandra Chutia, Assistant Professor, Nowgong College. The District Development Commissioner, Gunajit Kashyap, emphasized the importance of youth in building a drug-free and disciplined society. The secretary to District Legal Services Authority, Munmi Neog, spoke on about the legal aspects of HIV/AIDS.

The programme also honoured Nagaon’s young achievers, including Nayan Jyoti Bora and Pahi Keot, who won laurels in the state-level sports competition, and YouTuber Samir Barua. The programme concluded with a pledge to make Nagaon a drug-free district. The event was attended by several dignitaries, including Additional Deputy Commissioner (Health) Pranav Dutta Goswami, Joint Director of Health Services Dr Bhupen Barua and representatives from various colleges and organizations.

