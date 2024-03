Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Assam DGP GP Singh has urged MLA Akhil Gogoi to refrain from dragging his deceased father and ancestors into comments on current issues. The police chief of the state mentioned this over the social media site X. This post comes after a statement made by the MLA in front of the media.

