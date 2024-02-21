Assam Director General of Police GP Singh visits Central jail in Dibrugarh to review security

DIBRUGARH: Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh on Tuesday visited Dibrugarh Central Jail to review the security after spy-camera, smartphone and other essential staff were recovered from the NSA cell where ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh and his nine associates were lodged. The DGP was accompanied by Dibrugarh Deputy Commissioner Bikram Kairi and Superintendent of police Shwetank Mishra to Dibrugarh Central jail. On April 23, 2024, Amritpal Singh was brought to the Dibrugarh Central jail after Punjab police arrested him from Moga district of Punjab. He has been booked under the national security Act (NSA).

The nine associates of Amritpal Singh, who are also lodged at the Dibrugarh jail in Assam, have also been booked under NSA. The nine associates of Amritpal Singh who were booked under NSA are- Daljeet Singh Kalsi, Papalpreet Singh, Kulwant Singh Dhaliwal, Varinder Singh Johal, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwala, Harjit Singh, Bhagwant Singh, Basant Singh and Gurinderpal Singh Aujla.

Speaking to reporters outside Dibrugarh Central Jail, Amritpal Singh’s lawyer Rajdev Singh said, “Today I’ve met Amritpal Singh and talked to him regarding the recent episode which took place in Dibrugarh Central Jail. He told me that someone came and installed spy-camera in their barracks and bathroom without the knowledge of jail authorities. Nothing was found from their possession, the whole episode was fabricated.”

“All the detainees including Amritpal Singh is on hunger strike from February 16 after their privacy has been infringed without the knowledge of jail officials,” he said.

