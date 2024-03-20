Regional officer of CBSE Guwahati L. L. Meena suspended

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The Joint Secretary (Adhoc) and Regional Officer of CBSE, Regional Office Guwahati, has been suspended as part of the ongoing disciplinary proceedings against him. A notice issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education mentioned that in the exercise of the powers conferred by Rule 9.1 of Chapter 9 of the CBSE Service Rules, 1985, L. L. Meena has been placed under suspension with immediate effect. It was further ordered that during the period that this order shall remain in force, the headquarters of L. L. Meena shall be CBSE, Headquarters, Delhi, and he will not leave the headquarters without obtaining the previous permission of the Competent Authority.

