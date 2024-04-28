Rehabilitation centre staff apprehended by Dispur Police in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: An employee of the Peace Wellness Foundation was apprehended by Dispur Police from Japorigog after an inmate of the establishment complained of rape.

Dispur police raided the rehabilitation centre after the local public complained about fights and the consumption of narcotics at the centre. On visiting, the inmates complained about physical and mental harassment. A teenage girl among them alleged that an employee named Bhargav Giri had raped her.

Following this complaint, Dispur police took immediate action, apprehended the accused from Japorigog on Friday night, with two more arrested on Saturday, and initiated legal action against him.

