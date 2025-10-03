Release Zubeen Garg’s Fans: MP Gaurav Gogoi

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and MP Gaurav Gogoi strongly condemned the arrest of several fans and supporters of Assam’s beloved cultural icon, Zubeen Garg, who had been protesting to seek justice for the singer. He urged the government to release all those arrested under NSA (National Security Act) without any conditions.

On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi’s birth anniversary, a solemn tribute ceremony was held at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on Thursday. Floral tributes and lamp-lighting were offered to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi, and to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, who also shares the same birth date.

The ceremony also remembered the great Assamese saint-reformer Srimanta Sankardeva, acknowledging his role in uniting people across caste and religion through the foundation of Assamese language, literature, and culture.

Senior Congress leaders, including former MPs Bolin Kuli and Ripun Bora, paid homage by lighting lamps and offering floral tributes. Speaking on the occasion, Ripun Bora reflected on the life, ideals, and sacrifices of Gandhi and Shastri, urging Congress workers to follow their path of truth and non-violence.

As part of the APCC’s call, Gandhi Jayanti was observed in all district offices across Assam. At the Rajiv Bhawan programme, the proceedings were conducted by Media Department Chairperson Bedabrata Bora.

Senior Congress leaders, including Balika Lahon Pegu, Vice President Mehdi Alam Bora, and several others, also paid tributes, remembering Gandhi and Shastri as towering figures who laid the political, economic, and social foundations of modern India.

