Remembering Jayanti Kakati Saikia: A Legacy of Quiet Compassion and Justice

On May 31, 2023, we lost our beloved mother, Jayanti Kakati Saikia. A social worker by calling, she dedicated many years of service at the High Court and Sahara, touching countless lives through her quiet compassion and unwavering sense of justice.

To us, she was simply Maa - our anchor, our moral compass, and our greatest source of strength. She believed that kindness was a responsibility and that no act of service was ever too small. Though her work may have ended, the lives she touched and the values she upheld continue to inspire those who knew her.

Three years later, our home is quieter, but her lessons resonate more strongly than ever. Her love, wisdom and selfless dedication remain an enduring part of our lives. We miss you every day, Ma.

Jublee Saikia.

Also Read: Veer Savarkar’s 143rd Birth Anniversary Observed with Tributes in West Karbi Anglong