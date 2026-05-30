Veer Savarkar’s 143rd Birth Anniversary Observed with Tributes in West Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The 143rd birth anniversary of legendary freedom fighter Veer Damodar Savarkar was observed with solemnity at Prayash Senior Secondary School, Mailoo, in West Karbi Anglong.

The programme was organised by MY BHARAT–Nehru Yuva Kendra, Diphu, under the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, in collaboration with the Subaltern Development Club (NGO). The event began with floral tributes and the lighting of a traditional lamp before Savarkar’s portrait. Dr. Shio Jee Chauhan, Assistant Professor of Hindi at Udali College, paid tribute and delivered a talk on Savarkar’s life, highlighting his transformation into one of India’s prominent freedom fighters.

Chhotelal Chauhan, Assistant Professor of Hindi at Kapili College, spoke on Savarkar’s contributions to the freedom movement and his sacrifices for the nation. Jeetendra Harijan, Vice Principal of Kapili College, highlighted Savarkar’s literary contributions and the organisations he founded.

Several dignitaries, students, youth workers, and community members attended the programme.

Also Read: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on birth anniversary