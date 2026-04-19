Remembering Umesh Chandra Sharma: A Heartfelt Tribute to a Guiding Light and Community Leader from Assam

We understand death when its cruel hands fall on our dearest one. On the night of 9th April, my dear father-in-law Umesh Chandra Sharma left for his heavenly abode leaving us in deep sorrow and agony creating a void among us. As his name would suggest, he was always calm, composed, spiritual, thoughtful, responsible and dependable.

He had a brilliant academic career followed by a successful service career with the eventual retirement from service as the Additional Commissioner of Taxes in which capacity he played the pivotal role as a member of the committee of the Central Government on VAT in which he represented the Government of Assam. He also made numerous and significant contributions to the community life. He was not just a parent to my spouse, but a guiding light and a source of constant love and strength in my life. I was truly blessed to have him as my own. The void left behind is immeasurable and he will forever remain in our hearts and memories. As said by philosopher Richter, remembrance is the only paradise out of which we cannot be driven away. He will remain forever in our heart and soul.

Today on his Adya Shraddha, I pay respectful homage to him with the prayer for his eternal peace.I know it well Deuta’s death is the golden key for his palace of eternity. Om Shanti.

Upasana Sharma

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