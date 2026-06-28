Renowned Educationist Robin Goswami Passes Away in Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Renowned educationist and former Head of the English Department of Cotton University, Professor Robin Goswami (79), passed away late on Thursday night in Guwahati. Following the news of his demise, members of the academic community and well-wishers visited his residence at Senduri Ali, Zoo Road, to pay floral tributes. Born on October 1, 1947, in Khatiamari Satra in South Kamrup, he completed his education at Cotton College and the University of Delhi. He began his teaching career at Nagaon Girls’ College before joining Cotton University, from where he retired in 2006 as Head of the Department of English. During his career, he served in several academic bodies, including Gauhati University and Cotton University Executive Councils, and also worked as a guest faculty at IIT Guwahati. He contributed to textbook editing and helped establish a language laboratory at Cotton University. His last rites were performed at the Navagraha cremation ground in Guwahati. He is survived by his son and family.

Also Read: Renowned Assamese Vocalist Sumon Kalyan Dutta Passes Away at 59