Renowned Assamese Vocalist Sumon Kalyan Dutta Passes Away at 59

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assamese music fraternity was plunged into mourning on Friday following the untimely demise of renowned vocalist, songwriter and cultural organiser Sumon Kalyan Dutta, who passed away at his residence in Guwahati. He was 59.

A beloved figure in Assam’s music scene, Dutta breathed his last on Friday morning, leaving behind a rich legacy of music and cultural contributions. Widely admired for his soulful voice, he had rendered several memorable songs for DY365’s popular programme DY Medley, earning widespread appreciation from audiences across the state.

Beyond his musical accomplishments, Dutta was celebrated as a gifted songwriter, an eloquent speaker and a passionate advocate of Assam’s cultural heritage. Fondly remembered by many as a “living legend with uniqueness,” he was known for his optimism, humility and unwavering commitment to promoting the state’s artistic and cultural landscape through music and community initiatives.

An alumnus of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Khanapara, Dutta was among the founding members of the Kendriya Vidyalaya Khanapara Guwahati Alumni Association and the Guwahati Cine Musician Association, reflecting his enduring dedication to strengthening cultural and artistic communities in Assam.

His sudden demise has sent shockwaves across the state’s artistic fraternity, with musicians, admirers and well-wishers expressing profound grief over the loss of one of Assam’s most cherished voices.

Among those who paid tribute was Advocate General of Assam, BCCI Secretary, ICC Board Director Devajit Lon Saikia and Rajasthan Royals who described Dutta’s death as a huge personal loss.

Taking to X, Saikia wrote, “Extremely shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the untimely passing of my dear friend and immensely popular vocalist, Sumon Kalyan Dutta, this morning. Words fail to express the sense of loss.”

Remembering his close friend, Saikia said Dutta was “not just a gifted singer but a warm-hearted soul whose presence lit up every stage and every social gathering in Guwahati and beyond.”

“His music, infectious smile, and friendship touched countless lives. This is a huge personal loss. He will be profoundly missed by the music fraternity and by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him. Adieu, Buddy. Rest in peace Rockstar. Om Shanti,” he added.

As tributes continue to pour in from across Assam, Dutta’s passing has left an irreplaceable void in the state’s cultural landscape. His enduring contribution as a singer, songwriter, mentor and cultural organiser is expected to inspire generations of musicians and music lovers alike.

Also Read: Musician Sumon Kalyan Dutta Passes Away, Leaves Music Fraternity in Mourning