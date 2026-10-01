Renowned Gynaecologist Dr Mukul Chandra Das Passes Away in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: Renowned obstetrician and gynaecologist and former Professor and Head of the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Dr Mukul Chandra Das, passed away at 5.30 a.m. on Wednesday at Health City Hospital, Guwahati. He was 77.

Born on January 1, 1949, at Barpeta, Dr Das made significant contributions to medical education and healthcare in Assam during his 44-year professional career. He joined Gauhati Medical College on May 17, 1973, as a Registrar in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

He subsequently rose through the ranks of Assistant Professor, Associate Professor and Professor before serving as Professor and Head of the Department at GMCH.

During his career, Dr Das also served at Silchar Medical College and Hospital and Assam Medical College and Hospital, Dibrugarh. After retiring from GMCH, he continued his academic and professional engagement with the newly established Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College (FAAMC), Barpeta.

He was also associated with the Guwahati Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (GOGS) and remained connected with the medical fraternity after retirement.

Known for his warm, jovial and affable nature, Dr Das was widely respected by colleagues, students, patients and friends. He was also a health enthusiast and remained active in professional circles.

Also Read: Assam: Veteran teacher Kumud Saharia passes away at Rowta