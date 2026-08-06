Rented vehicle meant for illegal sale recovered, 6 arrested in Guwahati

TAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Hatigaon Police recovered a rented vehicle that was allegedly being transported to Nagaland for illegal sale and arrested six persons during a coordinated interstate operation. Police said the vehicle, bearing registration number AS-01-GN-2716, had not been returned after the expiry of its rental period. Using GPS tracking and acting on specific inputs, Hatigaon Police coordinated with Titabor and Mariani police stations to intercept the vehicle. The arrested accused were identified as Kaustav Jyoti Saikia, Bhaskar Barua, Abhinash Saikia and Bikash Das, all from Golaghat, and Prandip Baruah and Anurag Choudhary, both from Mariani. During the operation, police recovered the rented vehicle and seized two other vehicles allegedly used in the offence — a Bolero Pickup (AS22AC0643) and a Mahindra Thar (AR01P3745). Legal action has been initiated, and further investigation is underway.

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