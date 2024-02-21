Cachar College unit of Assam College Teacher’s Association demand principal Dr Siddhartha Shankar Nath’s removal

Silchar: Cachar College has hit the headline once again for a reason unworthy of its reputation. The Cachar College unit of the Assam College Teacher’s Association (ACTA) in an emergent meeting on Tuesday demanded the immediate removal of the Principal Dr Siddhartha Shankar Nath following his alleged direct involvement in supplying chits to two students appearing in the HS Science final examination in the previous day. The students, who were allowed ‘sick room’, just adjacent to the principal’s chamber were nephew and another relative. Involvement of a principal in helping his own relatives in utter illegal manners had sent shock waves in the entire teaching fraternity after the district administration clearly stated that the two students had confessed that the chits were supplied by Nath.

Alarmed by the Police Superintendent, a team of district administration on Monday made a surprise visit to the Cachar College and to their utter disbelief, they found two examinees, one boy and another girl, who were in the sick room, were copying from a hand written piece of paper. When quizzed, the students confessed that the chits were supplied to them by the Principal who were their ‘uncle’. Antara Sen, the Additional Deputy Commissioner in charge of education said, as per the confession of those two candidates it was clear Principal Nath had resorted to unfair and illegal means to help his own nephew and another relative in the examination. All the documents had been seized, but since the candidates confessed their mistakes they were not expelled. As per the Council guidelines, the Principal was not supposed to be in the college premise since his own nephew was appearing in the examination. Further the ‘sick room’ where the candidates were found, was not the usual cabin where unwell students were allowed to use. Moreover, the administration team led by District Magistrate as well as the Inspector of Schools Banhikha Chetia found no invigilator in or around the sick room. Sources said, the district administration had sent a detailed report to the Education department.

Dr Siddhartha Shankar Nath was in news when he was picked up by the police following a complaint by the Deputy Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha during the examination for the posts of various state government jobs. Nath was accused of dereliction of duties. Later Nath was put under suspension by the government and a few months back he was allowed to resume his duty. On the other hand, Nath was always in the news for all the unpleasant reasons. Teachers and non teaching staff had even taken the path of agitation in protest against his ‘dictatorial’ behaviour.

