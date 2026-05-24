Repeated Fuel Price Hike Triggers Public Outrage Over Rising Cost of Living

STAFF REPORTER

Guwahati: The latest increase in petrol and diesel prices on Saturday sparked anger and frustration among residents of Guwahati, with many blaming the government and authorities for failing to control inflation and protect citizens from rising living costs.

Petrol and diesel prices increased by up to 91 paise per litre, marking the third hike in less than 10 days amid rising global energy costs linked to the ongoing West Asia conflict. Earlier, on May 15, fuel prices had already increased by Rs 3 per litre - the first such increase in more than four years.

The repeated hikes have started affecting transport fares, vegetable prices and other essential commodities across the city. Commuters and middle-class families said the increasing fuel costs are making daily life difficult.

"Every week prices are increasing. Salary remains the same, but expenses are going beyond control. This is a complete failure of the system," said Anup Kalita, a private sector employee from Chandmari.

Auto-rickshaw and cab drivers also expressed concern over declining earnings and rising operational costs. "Diesel prices are rising again and again, but passengers are not willing to pay extra fares. We are suffering from both sides," said Rahim Ali, an auto driver at Paltan Bazar.

Homemakers alleged that authorities are not properly monitoring market prices despite repeated assurances. "Vegetable sellers and grocery shops are charging whatever they want. There is no fixed rate and no checking by officials," said Nibedita Sharma, a resident of Beltola.

Several small business owners warned that the latest fuel hike would further increase transportation costs and eventually affect the prices of all essential goods. Citizens questioned why fuel taxes remain high even as people continue to struggle with inflation and unemployment.

The continuous rise in fuel prices has intensified public resentment in the city, with many residents fearing that the burden on households will worsen further in the coming days.

Also Read: Fuel Prices Hiked for Third Time in 10 Days as Global Crude Surge Hits India