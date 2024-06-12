Resident dies of electrocution as APDCL post collapses in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a very heartbreaking incident, a young man lost his life by electrocution after a post belonging to the Assam Power Distribution Company Limited (APDCL) suddenly collapsed on the road on Monday evening. The victim was identified as Uttam Hazarika, fondly called Jitu. The victim was on his way to pick up his daughter from tuition when the incident took place. The fallen pillar dragged down the high-tension electrical wires with it, which led to the demise of the victim.

Also Read: Tragic Incidents in Boko: Gunjit Boro Electrocuted, Teenager Abhijit Boro Drowns (sentinelassam.com)