Residents cautioned against possible landslides in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The circle officer of the Dispur Revenue Circle of the Kamrup Metropolitan District has urged the citizens residing in the hilly areas of the city to take proper precautions against possible incidents in those areas.

The residents have also been asked to evacuate risky areas and shift to safer areas during the ongoing monsoon season. This step was taken with the view of preventing or reducing the possible loss of life and property triggered by incessant rains in the region.

