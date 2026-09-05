Residents Detain Guwahati Green Bus Over Alleged Reckless Driving

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A green city bus was detained by residents in Guwahati’s Maligaon area on Friday amid allegations of reckless driving and traffic violations. According to sources, locals stopped the bus after objecting to its erratic driving along the busy stretch, claiming it disrupted traffic flow and inconvenienced commuters.

Residents further alleged that some green buses repeatedly flout traffic regulations, often causing road blockages and creating difficulties for other road users. Following the incident, the driver was held at the scene by the crowd. A team of traffic police from Jalukbari soon arrived to assess the situation and has launched an inquiry into the alleged violations. Authorities are now investigating the incident, with further details awaited.

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