Seven key intervention points identified to tackle waterlogging on Jalukbari-Jorabat NH stretch

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Seven key intervention points along the National Highway stretch from Jalukbari to Jorabat have been identified for targeted measures to mitigate recurring waterlogging and flooding in Guwahati.

The identification was made during a review meeting held under Mission Flood-Free Guwahati, chaired by Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Kaushik Rai at the Assam Secretariat on Tuesday.

Specific mitigation measures have been proposed for each of the seven locations, following detailed discussions on the causes of waterlogging and the interventions required along the highway stretch.

The meeting was attended by professors from IIT Guwahati and officials of the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), along with senior officers of the Department of Housing and Urban Affairs, Kamrup Metropolitan district administration and the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA).

During the meeting, a detailed presentation was made on the research undertaken so far, measures already implemented and the proposed interventions to address waterlogging and flooding along the National Highway.

Following the discussions, responsibility for implementing the identified measures was assigned to the respective departments and agencies.

Minister Rai directed all concerned agencies to work in close coordination and undertake prompt, time-bound action to ensure that the identified measures are completed within the stipulated timeframe.

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