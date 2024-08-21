Assam: Urban floods teach city planners a lesson, flyover work begins near downtown in Guwahati

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Finally, the Assam government has decided to construct a flyover near the downtown hospital and Rukminigaon (Pibco) Point on the Guwahati-Shillong (GS) Road. The PWD (road) has already started test piling for the proposed flyover.

A question arises as to why the department has made this decision in such haste. The unprecedented August 5 urban flood in Guwahati this year works as an eye-opener for the city planners at the helm of affairs. The urban floods paralysed entire Guwahati, and the worst affected area was Pibco Point on the GS Road. Both sides of the GS Road at this point were under flood waters for several hours, putting traffic movement to a grinding halt for eight or nine hours. That urban flood in Guwahati had its ramifications in the entire state and the north-eastern region, as vehicles of all hues were stranded for several hours. The city roads were teeming with honking vehicles from nose to tail.

Traffic jams are a regular affair at Pibco Point in Rukminigaon. The Assam government has taken the decision to construct this flyover near the downtown hospital to give the public a respite to some extent.

PWD has invited bids for the construction of a flyover near Downtown Hospital on GS Road, with an estimated cost of Rs 74.92 crore. The department has set a completion schedule of 18 months for the flyover. The length of the flyover will be around 640 metres between the two flyovers at Supermarket and Six Mile, 150 metres away from both. The department is planning to make this flyover four or six lanes. The construction of this flyover will be under the Dispur and Dimoria Territorial Road Division of PWD.

