Residents of Rukminigaon stage protest in Guwahati city

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: A large number of people staged a protest against the local administration regarding their inability to solve the flooding problem in the Rukminigaon locality of the capital city.

Around 300 local residents of Rukminigaon took to the protest on the street demanding an immediate and permanent solution to the flooding problem in the Rukminigaon locality on the morning of Wednesday. The protesters alleged that the government has been ignoring them and their demands over the years and not taking concrete steps to solve the problem. They also mentioned that they had submitted a memorandum to the chief minister in this regard, but the problem has not been resolved yet.

It must be noted that the Rukminigaon locality is one of the major flood-affected localities of the capital city.

